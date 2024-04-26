Reuters: UN Experts Say N. Korean Missile Landed in Ukraine

Photo : YONHAP News

UN sanctions monitors reportedly said the debris from a missile that landed in Ukraine in January was from a North Korean ballistic missile.According to Reuters, the UN sanctions monitors concluded in a 32-page report that debris recovered from a missile that landed in the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv on January 2 derives from a Hwasong-11 series missile.Reuters said that three sanctions monitors traveled to Ukraine earlier this month to inspect the debris and could not independently identify from where the missile was launched, nor by whom.In the report to the UN Security Council’s North Korea sanctions committee, however, the UN experts said that information on the trajectory provided by Ukrainian authorities indicates it was launched within the territory of the Russian Federation.The monitors reportedly said that such a location, if the missile was under the control of Russian forces, would indicate procurement by nationals of the Russian Federation, adding that this would be a violation of the arms embargo imposed on North Korea.