85% of Medical Schools Resume Classes

Photo : YONHAP News

About 85 percent of the country's medical schools have resumed classes despite medical students’ ongoing collective action in protest of the government’s plan to increase the medical school admissions quota.The education ministry said on Tuesday that 34 of 40 medical schools nationwide had resumed classes as of Monday.The schools had initially commenced classes in February but halted them as soon as medical students nationwide started their collective action.The schools, however, appear to have decided that they cannot delay classes any longer as they need to fulfill a minimum of 15 weeks of lectures per semester.Despite this decision, some of the schools had to delay again as students continued to refuse to return to classes.The medical schools of Sungkyunkwan University, Ulsan University, Konyang University and Chosun University initially planned to resume classes on Monday, but postponed for another two weeks as the students’ boycott is expected to continue.