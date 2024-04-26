Menu Content

N. Korean Delegation Attends Trade Expo, Holds Trade Talks in Iran

Written: 2024-04-30 11:24:24Updated: 2024-04-30 13:09:03

Photo : YONHAP News

A North Korean delegation reportedly attended a trade expo and held trade talks in Iran recently. 

According to Bloomberg and other media outlets on Monday, Nasser Kanaani, spokesperson for Iran’s foreign ministry, said in a press briefing that the delegation led by the North’s external economic relations minister Yun Jong-ho arrived in Tehran last week. 

The spokesperson said that the delegation attended an Iranian expo in Tehran, which opened on Saturday, and held trade talks with representatives of the government and the private sector. 

Regarding speculations that the visit was aimed at seeking bilateral military cooperation, the spokesperson dismissed them as “biased and baseless.” 

Last Wednesday, the North’s state Korean Central News Agency reported that the economic delegation departed Pyongyang the previous day to visit Iran. 

North Korea and Iran have long been suspected of cooperating on ballistic missile and nuclear programs.
