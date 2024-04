Photo : YONHAP News

Operations at Seoul hospitals affiliated with three major universities are proceeding without much confusion on Tuesday, despite medical professors’ decision to restrict services for one day.According to an official at Seoul National University(SNU) Hospital, many professors are carrying out their duties as usual since participation in the suspension of outpatient consultations and non-emergency surgeries is voluntary.Others taking part have reportedly rescheduled consultations and surgeries.The situations are reportedly similar at Severance Hospital and Korea University Medicine's Anam, Guro and Ansan hospitals.Medical professors at key university hospitals in Seoul decided to restrict their services for one day to recover from working extended work hours amid a prolonged absence of trainee doctors who resigned en masse in protest to the government's plan to increase the number of doctors in the nation.