Foreign Ministers from S. Korea, African Nations to Meet ahead of Seoul Leaders' Summit in June

Photo : YONHAP News

Foreign ministers from South Korea and African nations will hold talks in Seoul early June to check up on the final preparations for the 2024 Korea-Africa Summit.According to Seoul's foreign ministry on Monday, the decision to hold the ministerial meeting on June 2, preceding the summit from June 4 to 5, was reached during a senior officials' meeting for summit preparation in Seoul.The meeting brought together deputy foreign minister Chung Byung-won and senior diplomats and officials from 44 African nations.Chung and his African counterparts shared the need to expand economic cooperation through the promotion of trade and investment, while agreeing that South Korea's sharing of its experiences and technologies will contribute to Africa's economic development.They also discussed ways to enhance cooperation on responding to global challenges in the area of health care, energy, climate change and supply chain disruptions, as well as in achieving peace and security.