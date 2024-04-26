S. Korea, Angola Agree to Enhance Bilateral Cooperation in Trade, Health Care

Photo : YONHAP News

Leaders from South Korea and Angola held their first summit in Seoul and agreed to enhance bilateral cooperation in the areas of trade, health care, and public security.Talks between President Yoon Suk Yeol and Angolan President João Lourenço were held at Yoon's office on Tuesday, during the first bilateral visit to South Korea by an Angolan president in 23 years.During the summit, the two nations’ trade ministries signed a memorandum of understanding to create a framework to promote bilateral trade and investment.The two sides agreed to expand an existing development cooperation from education, agricultural and fisheries sectors to customs and administration and other areas and also decided to hold further discussions on finalizing a one billion U.S. dollar loan deal under the South Korean Economic Development Cooperation Fund program for the 2024-2028 period.Through Tuesday's summit, the top office said Seoul has established a basis to bolster bilateral relations, signed multiple agreements to expand cooperation, and set the stage for cooperation ahead of Seoul's hosting of the South Korea-Africa Summit in June.