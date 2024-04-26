Incoming KMA Leadership to Launch Consultative Body for Dialogue with Gov't

Photo : YONHAP News

A transition team for new leadership at the Korean Medical Association(KMA) said a consultative body comprising medical associations, professors, doctors and students will be launched upon the inauguration of the association’s president-elect Lim Hyun-taek on Wednesday.The consultative body, which will be formed to engage in dialogue with the government anytime, comes after an unofficial proposal reportedly put forth by Senior Presidential Secretary for Social Policy Jang Sang-yoon.The so-called "five-plus-four" consultative body would involve the KMA, the Medical Professors Association of Korea, a separate emergency committee of medical professors, the Korean Intern Resident Association(KIRA), and a group representing medical students.The government would be represented by health minister Cho Kyoo-hong, senior presidential secretary Jang, first vice minister of government policy coordination Park Gu-yeon and vice education minister Oh Seok-hwan.The KMA transition team called for the government to change its position on medical reform, urging that it not exacerbate the ongoing medical vacuum and instead realize that the public wants the government to engage in sincere dialogue.