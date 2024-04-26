PPP Urges DP to Engage in Cooperation with Ruling Camp

Photo : YONHAP News

The ruling People Power Party(PPP) has urged the main opposition Democratic Party(DP) to engage in cooperation with the ruling camp in the wake of Monday’s meeting between President Yoon Suk Yeol and DP chair Lee Jae-myung.Acting chair and floor leader of the PPP Yun Jae-ok said during a party meeting on Tuesday that though Monday’s meeting did not resolve the differences of opinion, the event was significant in that the president and the head of the main opposition party had personally confirmed each other’s opinions.On the DP’s criticism that the president appeared to have no willingness to restore the livelihoods of the people, Yun said expectations cannot be made for another meeting if Monday’s gathering is disparaged just because one side’s political goals were not met.Senior spokesperson for the PPP Yoon Hee-seok said if the DP truly wants to cooperate, it must first work to normalize the National Assembly.The spokesperson also dismissed views that the PPP was left out in Monday’s meeting, saying it was well-informed of the meeting’s results and notified of the details of the meeting during the working-level stages.Yoon Hee-seok said Monday’s meeting would likely not have taken place if the PPP had insisted on taking part in the meeting between the president and the DP chief.