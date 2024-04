Photo : YONHAP News

The foreign ministry says that in close cooperation with the international community, it will boost efforts so that UN sanctions on North Korea will continue to be fully enforced.The ministry’s spokesperson Lim Soo-suk revealed the plan as the mandate for a United Nations expert panel tasked with monitoring the enforcement of UN Security Council(UNSC) sanctions on North Korea's nuclear and missile programs will end on Tuesday.Lim said though the panel’s term of office will come to an end, UNSC resolutions sanctioning the North remain valid.Lim said a wide range of opinions are being raised in the UN on an alternative mechanism for the UN panel, adding that Seoul will seek various ways to create a more effective monitoring mechanism with like-minded countries.