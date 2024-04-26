Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Economy

Gov't Vows to Closely Monitor Market after US Rate Freeze

Written: 2024-05-02 09:23:58Updated: 2024-05-02 19:07:52

Gov't Vows to Closely Monitor Market after US Rate Freeze

Photo : YONHAP News

The finance ministry says it will closely monitor the market in light of lingering uncertainties after the U.S. Federal Reserve kept its key interest rate unchanged for the sixth consecutive time. 

The ministry issued its position on Thursday in an emergency economy meeting held a day after the Fed announced its decision to maintain the target range for the federal funds rate at five-point-25 percent to five-point-five percent.

Finance minister Choi Sang-mok presided over the meeting virtually from Istanbul, Türkiye, where he is staying to attend a meeting of finance ministers and central bank governors of the ASEAN and South Korea, China and Japan. 

The participants in the finance ministry’s meeting agreed on close cooperation among related organizations to address lingering uncertainties such as the timing and scope of rate cuts in major countries and heightened tensions in the Middle East. 

While assessing that Korea’s economic fundamentals remain solid with strong exports, they agreed to implement bold measures to stabilize the market if volatility becomes excessive. 

They also decided to continue the management of real estate project financing risks and to enhance support for vulnerable groups facing difficulties as a result of high interest rates.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >