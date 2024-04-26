KMA under New Chief to Discuss Establishment of Pan-Medical Council

Photo : YONHAP News

The new leadership of the country’s largest doctors’ group will hold a meeting on Thursday to discuss establishing a pan-medical consultative body for talks with the government.According to the medical community, Lim Hyun-taek, the new president of the Korean Medical Association(KMA) will hold an inaugural ceremony on Thursday and preside over a standing committee meeting to discuss forming a council involving trainee doctors and medical students.In a Facebook post, Lim pledged to do his best to resolve the standoff with the government.Appearing on a local radio show, Lim, however, reaffirmed that there will be no negotiations until the government scraps its plan to increase the medical school admissions quota.Meanwhile, Park Dan, the head of the emergency steering committee of the Korean Intern Resident Association(KIRA), said on Wednesday that the KIRA has not discussed with Lim the establishment of a pan-medical consultative body and the association of medical schools also confirmed there was no such discussion on the matter.