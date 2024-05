Photo : YONHAP News

Seoul city plans to overhaul and ease regulations on the height limit for buildings around the city’s major mountains such as Namsan and Bukhansan.The city government said on Thursday that a bill for a major overhaul of zones subject to the height limit passed in an urban planning committee meeting on Wednesday.Starting in 1972, the city designated eight zones subject to the height restriction near Namsan, Bukhansan and other major mountains and important facilities such as Gyeongbok Palace as part of efforts to protect the urban landscape and prevent overcrowding.However, the city decided to reconsider the restrictions placed on these zones, disclosing a proposal in June last year and collecting public opinions.The city plans to announce its decision to the public by the end of June after consulting with related agencies.