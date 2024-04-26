Exports of Agricultural Products Hit Record High in First Four Months

Photo : YONHAP News

The country’s exports of agricultural products rose six-point-two percent year-on-year in the first four months of 2024 to hit a record high.According to the agriculture ministry on Thursday, the outbound shipments of agricultural goods came to three-point-12 billion dollars over the January-April period to set a new high, on the back of robust exports of processed food products, instant noodles and kimchi.Exports of processed rice products jumped 42 percent to 88 million dollars in the period, while shipments of instant noodle products soared 34-point-four percent to 379 million dollars.The United States was the largest market, importing 478 million dollars worth of agricultural products over the period, up 15-point-nine percent from a year earlier. Shipments to Europe also jumped 33 percent to 238 million dollars.Exports to China, however, dropped one-point-eight percent to 439 million dollars due to the continued slump in consumption.