Avg. Height, Weight of Students in S. Korea Rise Compared to Decade Ago

Photo : YONHAP News

The average height and weight of elementary to high school students in South Korea all rose compared to a decade ago.According to the state-run Korean Agency for Technology and Standards on Thursday, the findings were from a survey of one-thousand-118 respondents aged seven to 19 conducted between last April and December.Compared to a previous survey conducted between 2011 and 2013, the average height of boys aged seven to eleven increased four-point-three centimeters, and two-point-eight centimeters among girls.The average height among boys and girls aged 12 to 14 rose seven-point-four and three-point-three centimeters, respectively, while increasing two-point-two and one-point-nine centimeters, respectively, among boys and girls aged 15 to 17. Growth peak accelerated by around two years to ages 14 to 15 among boys and 13 to 14 among girls.The average weight among boys jumped three, five-point-one and four-point-four kilograms in elementary, middle and high schools, respectively, compared to one-point-one, one-point-three and two-point-eight kilograms among girls.