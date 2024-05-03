US Plans to Impose 2.42% Antidumping Tariff on S. Korean Aluminum Extrusions

Photo : KBS News

The United States has made a preliminary decision to impose a two-point-42 percent antidumping tariff on aluminum extrusions produced by South Korea.According to Seoul’s trade ministry on Friday, the U.S. Department of Commerce announced its preliminary decision on aluminum extrusion imports from 14 countries including South Korea, saying that the producers and exporters in the countries sold aluminum extrusions at a less-than-fair value in the United States.The department reportedly plans to impose two-point-42 percent antidumping tariffs on aluminum extrusions produced by Shinyang Metal and 43-point-56 percent tariffs on other firms that have not responded to its investigation.The Department of Commerce is scheduled to issue its final determinations in mid-July, which could be extended to late September.The trade industry assessed that the impact of the decision on the local industry will be limited, noting that the tariffs imposed on Korean imports were calculated at lower levels compared to those imposed on imports from other countries.