Photo : YONHAP News

The prices of fruits and vegetables sharply rose from a year ago.According to the Korea Agro-Fisheries and Food Trade Corporation (aT) on Sunday, the retail prices of cherry tomatoes stood at one-thousand-748 won per kilogram as of Friday, up 42-point-two percent from a year earlier.The prices jumped over 50 percent compared to the average prices of the previous three years.The prices of Korean melons reached 27-thousand-896 won per ten pieces, up 35-point-six percent from a year ago and 36 percent compared to previous years.However, prices of imported fruits dropped from a year ago as the government’s direct imports were brought in.The retail prices of bananas fell by 22 percent from a year ago to 259 won per 100 grams, while the prices of imported mangos dropped 17-point-four percent on-year to four-thousand-17 won per piece.