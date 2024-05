Photo : YONHAP News

A Korean man was reportedly shot and killed by police in Los Angeles.According to the Los Angeles Police Department on Saturday, a Korean man in his 40s was fatally shot at around 11 a.m. Thursday at a house in Koreatown by police officers responding to a call from the Los Angeles Country Department of Mental Health (DMH).The LAPD said that the parents of the 40-year-old man, identified by his surname Yang, called the mental health department after Yang exhibited erratic and threatening behavior that day.The police officers attempted to transfer Yang to DMH facilities, but Yang reportedly refused to cooperate and ran towards the officers with a knife, prompting the officers to open fire.LAPD investigators are reportedly looking into the case to decide if it was appropriate to open fire on the man.The Consulate General in Los Angeles called for a thorough and fair investigation by the LAPD.