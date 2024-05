Photo : YONHAP News

Heavy rains are forecast for the nation during the extended Children's Day holiday on Sunday and Monday.According to the Korean Meteorological Administration, heavy rains of 20 to 30 millimeters per hour are expected for parts of the nation until early Monday morning.Mountain areas on Jeju Island are expected to see more than 300 millimeters of rain until Monday, while coastal areas in Jeju and South Jeolla Province, Mount Jeri and South Gyeongsang Province are likely to have more than 150 millimeters.Other parts of the nation are forecast to receive 30 to 100 millimeters.Jeju Island, southern regions and coastal areas in South Chungcheong Province are expected to see strong winds of 20 meters per second.Afternoon highs are expected to reach 15 to 26 degrees Celsius on Monday, including 17 for Seoul.