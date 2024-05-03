FX Reserves Drop in April

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's foreign reserves declined by nearly six billion dollars in April amid the appreciation of the U.S. dollar.According to the Bank of Korea(BOK) on Tuesday, the nation's foreign currency reserves stood at 413-point-26 billion dollars as of the end of April, down five-point-99 billion dollars or zero-point-seven percent from a month earlier.The BOK attributed the decrease to market stabilization measures and a drop in the converted value of non-dollar assets with the appreciation of the U.S. currency.The central bank said that the country is the world's ninth-largest holder of foreign exchange reserves, which are sufficient to respond to external shocks, noting the country’s foreign exchange reserves reach 25 percent of Korea’s gross domestic product. The amount is much larger than the OECD average of 17-point-five percent.As of the end of March, South Korea ranked ninth in the world in terms of foreign exchange reserves, with China topping the list at over three trillion dollars, followed by Japan, Switzerland, and India.