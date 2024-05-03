Medical Community to File CIO Complaint against Top Officials over Lack of Meeting Minutes

Photo : YONHAP News

The medical community plans to file a complaint against top health and education officials over their failure to write the minutes of a critical meeting in which they decided to increase the medical school admissions quota by two-thousand.Jung Geun-young, former representative of trainee doctors at CHA University Bundang Medical Center, said on Monday that he will submit on Tuesday a complaint against five officials with the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials(CIO) for dereliction of duty.The five officials include health minister Cho Kyoo-hong, second vice health minister Park Min-soo, education minister Lee Ju-ho, and vice education minister Oh Seok-hwan.The five officials are accused of dereliction of duty as well as hiding and destroying public records over their failure to write the minutes of the important meeting in February.The health and medical policy deliberation committee under the health and welfare ministry held the meeting on February 6 and decided the quota increase of two-thousand places for the 2025 academic year.In April, Jung filed a complaint against the health minister and second vice health minister for alleged abuse of power on behalf of over one-thousand junior doctors.