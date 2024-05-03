Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

International

US Soldier Detained in Russia for Criminal Misconduct

Written: 2024-05-07 09:31:48Updated: 2024-05-07 09:36:27

US Soldier Detained in Russia for Criminal Misconduct

Photo : YONHAP News

A U.S. soldier, who was stationed in South Korea, has been arrested and detained in Russia. 

U.S. Army spokesperson, Cynthia Smith, said in a statement on Monday that the soldier was detained on charges of criminal misconduct in the Russian Far Eastern city of Vladivostok.

The spokesperson said the Russian Federation notified the U.S. Department of State of the soldier’s detention in accordance with the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations. 

Smith said that the Army notified his family and the U.S. Department of State is providing appropriate consular support to the soldier in Russia but the spokesperson refused to provide additional details citing the sensitivity of the matter.

White House National Security Communications Advisor John Kirby said that he is aware of the case.

According to the Associated Press, the man has been identified as Staff Sergeant Gordon Black, aged 34, who was supposed to be on his way home to Fort Cavazos, Texas but traveled to Russia instead. The man reportedly traveled to the country alone from South Korea.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >