Photo : YONHAP News

Korean American author Ilyon Woo won a Pulitzer Prize, which honors achievements in journalism, books and music.The prize selection committee announced on Monday that “Master Slave Husband Wife: An Epic Journey from Slavery to Freedom" by Woo was the winner in the biography category.Woo, a Korean American whose parents immigrated to the U.S., holds a BA in the humanities from Yale College and a Ph.D. in English from Columbia University.“Master Slave Husband Wife" is about the Crafts, an enslaved couple who escaped from Georgia in 1948, with a light-skinned wife disguised as a white gentleman and her husband as her manservant.