Gov't to Extend Financial Support for Emergency Care

Photo : YONHAP News

The government plans to extend its financial support for emergency medical care services amid the protracted collective action by doctors.Health Minister Cho Kyoo-hong said Tuesday that the government will continue to provide financial support for emergency care services for another month from Saturday to prepare for the possibility of prolonged disruptions in medical services.The government has spent 190 billion won per month from the national health insurance system since February to support operations at emergency rooms and increase compensation for emergency doctors.The government also discussed replacing in stages 146 of the 427 public health and military doctors dispatched to major hospitals and sending 36 additional military doctors.The health minister said that the 36 military doctors will be dispatched to short-staffed hospitals and pledged to create a working environment where the dispatched doctors can focus on providing treatment.