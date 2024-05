Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea appears to have destroyed facilities at the north entrance of the now-shuttered inter-Korean Gaeseong Industrial Complex in the North.Citing satellite imagery by U.S. commercial satellite imaging company Planet Labs, Voice of America’s(VOA) Korean service said that a structure over the road heading toward the industrial complex, and the building next to it have disappeared.VOA said that analysis of the satellite photos found the removal of the facilities started on March 13 and now a 120-meter-long rectangular object is placed at the site.VOA earlier reported that satellite photos of the complex showed the North removed a building at the south entrance.At the beginning of this year, North Korea completed the removal of debris from the inter-Korean liaison office at the Gaeseong Industrial Complex after bombing the building in June 2020.