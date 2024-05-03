Prosecutor General Vows Speedy, Strict Investigation into First Lady's Luxury Bag Scandal

Photo : YONHAP News

Prosecutor General Lee One-seok has vowed to conduct a “speedy” and “strict” investigation into First Lady Kim Keon-hee’s acceptance of a luxury bag in 2022.The top prosecutor made the pledge on Tuesday, saying that the prosecution will conduct the investigation “in accordance with evidence and legal principles” and will take appropriate action accordingly.The prosecutor general then asked the public to watch the progress of the investigation.Regarding speculations that the prosecution launched the probe in order to block a special counsel investigation, Lee said that there will be an opportunity to comment on the claim later.Last week, Lee ordered the Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office to set up a team dedicated to investigating the allegation that the first lady received a luxury bag from a pastor in September 2022.Internet news outlet Voice of Seoul reported the allegation against the first lady in November 2022. The outlet reportedly bought the bag and the pastor recorded the scene of him offering it to the first lady using a hidden camera. Voice of Seoul filed a complaint against the presidential couple for violating the anti-graft law and accepting a bribe the following month.