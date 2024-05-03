PPP Interim Chief: Party Convention to Elect New Leader Could Be Delayed by over 1 Month

Photo : YONHAP News

Ruling People Power Party(PPP) interim leader Hwang Woo-yea said a party convention to elect new leadership, which was previously forecast to be held between late June and early July, could be delayed by over a month.Appearing on a local radio show on Tuesday, Hwang said for the convention to be held in late June, preparation would need to begin on May 20 to allow the minimum of 40 days required under the party’s constitution, but the selection of a new floor leader has been delayed.In light of this, Hwang projected the convention would need to be postponed by at least a month in order to give time for the convention rules to be set and for the candidates to prepare.In a separate interview with KBS Radio, when asked about speculations that his predecessor Han Dong-hoon’s candidacy would be considered more natural if the convention were moved to August or September, Hwang warned against attributing political meaning to the delay.Hwang also said he had spoken to President Yoon Suk Yeol after being elected party interim chief, and that they agreed to work hard together. He anticipated more talks with the president once the party emergency steering committee is formed.