Gov't to Decide Whether to Accept Indonesia's KF-21 Contribution Reduction Proposal

Photo : YONHAP News

The government is set to decide whether to accept Indonesia's proposal to reduce its contribution in the joint development of the KF-21 fighter jet to one-third of the previously pledged amount.According to Defense Acquisition Program Administration(DAPA) spokesperson Choi Kyung-ho on Tuesday, the two sides have closely cooperated on the contribution payment and that a final consultation is under way.DAPA is reportedly seeking to reach a decision through its business project committee at the end of this month following consultation with the defense and finance ministries.Indonesia had agreed to shoulder 20 percent of the total project cost, amounting to one-point-seven trillion won, or approximately one-point-three billion U.S. dollars, by June 2026, while manufacturing 48 jets after receiving a prototype and technology documents from South Korea.Having accumulated an overdue payment of around one trillion won, Jakarta has recently suggested covering a total of 600 billion won, or about a third of the initial contribution, while also reducing the technical transfer.Some, however, suspect that Indonesia may be requesting the reduction, after securing the jet's technological data from its engineers, who were caught earlier this year over an alleged data leak attempt while being dispatched to South Korea's KF-21 manufacturer.