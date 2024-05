Photo : YONHAP News

A foreign ministry audit of the top envoy to China suspected of abuse of power concluded with the decision that no disciplinary action would be handed down.According to the results of the audit on Tuesday, South Korean Ambassador to China Chung Jae-ho was found to have made some inappropriate remarks to an embassy staff member during a training course but it was decided that it was not enough to warrant disciplinary measures.The ministry added that it has decided to end its investigation into other accusations, citing a lack of evidence.The results of the audit come after a team of investigators was sent to Beijing last month to carry out a two-week probe to find facts to substantiate the allegations.Ambassador Chung, an expert in Chinese political economy, is the first envoy to China under the Yoon Suk Yeol administration and was a classmate of President Yoon at Chungam High School.