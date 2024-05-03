Seoul Police Chief Says Whether Pastor's Act Constitutes Crime Needs to be Confirmed

Photo : YONHAP News

Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency Commissioner Cho Ji-ho says there is a need to confirm whether pastor Choi Jae-young had violated the anti-stalking law when he secretly recorded a scene of him handing over a luxury bag to First Lady Kim Keon-hee in 2022.Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Cho said that the fundamental question is how the recorded clip was distributed.Police are considering summoning Choi for questioning after reviewing a complaint that was filed against him by a conservative organization in January.In February, other civic groups, including the Free Press Union, filed a complaint against Choi, accusing him of trespassing and interference in the execution of official duties.Internet news outlet Voice of Seoul reported the allegation against the first lady in November. The outlet reportedly bought the bag and the pastor recorded the scene of him offering it to the first lady using a hidden camera. Voice of Seoul filed a complaint against the presidential couple for violating the anti-graft law and accepting a bribe the following month.