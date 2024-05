Photo : YONHAP News

In the wake of a drug abuse scandal concerning former Doosan Bears player Oh Jae-won, police are investigating 13 former and incumbent professional baseball players who allegedly received prescriptions for sleeping pills and delivered the controlled medication to the former sports star.Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency Commissioner Cho Ji-ho told reporters on Tuesday that a total of 13 individuals are being investigated, including eight players that the Doosan Bears reported to the Korea Baseball Organization following an internal probe in March.On the possibility that the 13 players had handed over the pills under pressure from Oh, the Seoul police chief said the possibility will be considered in the final stages of the investigation.Oh was indicted last month on charges of violating the Narcotics Control Act.