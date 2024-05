Photo : YONHAP News

The Ministry of Government Legislation on Tuesday received from the National Assembly a bill that calls for a special counsel probe into controversies surrounding a military report on the death of Marine Corporal Chae Su-geun last year.The bill is focused on shedding light on suspicions that the presidential office and the defense ministry applied pressure in the process of a Marine Corps probe team handing over to the police their findings on their investigation into Chae’s death.The opposition-controlled parliament passed the bill during a plenary session last Thursday.The top office hinted that President Yoon Suk Yeol could veto the bill.With the ministry receiving the bill, Yoon can exercise his veto power within 15 days from Tuesday.