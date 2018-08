One of the hottest tour programs for foreign visitors to Seoul is make-your-own-perfume program. Tourists create their own perfumes so that whenever they wear those scents they're reminded of their trips to Seoul. KBS producer Lee Beom-seok goes to a perfumery located in the Bukchon Hanok Village in Seoul and makes one-of-a-kind perfume, together with travelers from all corners of the globe.





A look around the workshop exterior