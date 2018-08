If you happen to visit Hwacheon in Gangwon-do Province this winter, be sure to look around one of Korea's most iconic wintertime festival. Since its start in 2003, the Hwacheon Sancheoneo Ice Festival has become the most well-known winter event in Korea, drawing more than one million visitors from home and abroad. The festival offers a variety of fun activities, such as ice fishing, sledding, ice soccer, and skating, as well as great food.





Ice sancheoneo fishing





Barehanded fishing





Plays on ice