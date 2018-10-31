



Korean Name: Lee Ji-eun

D.O.B: May 16, 1993

Genres: K-pop, R&B, soul

Labels: KakaoM, Universal Music Japan, Warner Music Taiwan

Active from: 2008





IU is a South Korean singer-songwriter and actress who debuted under then LOEN Entertainment in 2008. She achieved national stardom through the song “Good Day” from her 2010 album “Real”. Aside from her music career, IU has also hosted radio and TV shows and acted, starring in hit dramas such as “You’re the Best, Lee Soon-shin,” and “The Producers” etc.





Full length

Palette (Studio, April 2017)

Modern Times – Epilogue (Studio, Dec. 2013)

Modern Times (Studio, Oct. 2013)

Last Fantasy (Studio, April 2009)





EPs & Singles (as lead artist)

Bbibbi (Single, Oct. 2018)

A Flower Bookmark 2 (EP, Sept. 2017)

Can’t Love You Anymore (Single, April 2017)

Through the Night (Single, March 2017)

Chat-Shire (EP, Oct. 2015)

Heart (Single, May 2015)

Sogyeokdong (Single, Oct. 2014)

A Flower Bookmark (EP, May 2014)

Not Spring, Love, or Cherry Blossoms (Single, April 2014)

Spring of a 20-Year-Old (Single, May 2012)

Ice Flower (Single, June 2011)

Real+ (Single, Feb. 2011)

Real (EP, Dec. 2010)

It’s You (Single, Sept. 2010)

Love Request (Digital, Aug. 2010)

Nagging (Single, June 2010)

It’s First Love (Single, Jan. 2010)

IU…IM (EP, Nov. 2009)

Lost and Found (EP, Sept. 2008)