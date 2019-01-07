BTS becomes first K-pop act to surpass 600 million YouTube views

ⓒ Big Hit Entertainment

With their 2017 song “DNA,” global stars BTS gathered more than 600 million YouTube views, becoming the first K-pop act to achieve the feat.

“DNA” is from the group’s previous album which was released in Sept. 2017. To date, BTS is the only Korean band with a music video that surpassed 600 million hits on YouTube.

"DNA" is the most-viewed BTS music video so far, followed by "Fire," "Dope," "Fake Love" and "Mic Drop, each of which garnered 400 million YouTube views.