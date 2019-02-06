BTS makes Grammy’s debut

ⓒ KBS

Global stars BTS has stepped on the Grammy stage becoming the first-ever Korean artist to attend the event.





BTS was invited to the 61st Grammy Awards as an award presenter. The group presented the Best R&B Album at the annual music awards ceremony which took place at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.





With the appearance, the group has been invited to three major American music awards, performing at last year’s Billboard Music Awards and the American Music Awards (AMAs).