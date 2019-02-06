New boy bands to make debut

ⓒ Big Hit Entertainment

An unusually large number of new K-pop boy bands from major and smaller labels will be making their debut this year.





The increase in number of new boy bands is largely due to BTS’ global success.





One of the first in line TOMORROW X TOGETHER from the same management as BTS. The group has already been dubbed BTS’ younger brother and will make their official debut on March 4.





YG Entertainment will also be showcasing a 13-piece boy band named Treasure later this year while EXID’s management Banana Culture Entertainment will be debuting TREI next week.





These groups come on the heels of recent debuts including Jellyfish Entertainment’s VERIVERY and RBW’s ONEUS.