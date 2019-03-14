BTS to showcase new album on SNL

ⓒ KBS

Global K-pop sensation BTS will premiere its new album on the popular American live comedy show, “Saturday Night Live” (SNL) next month.

The new album is titled “Map of the Soul: Persona” and the group will present music from the album through live performances on the show set to air April 13. It will be the first time that the group will perform music from the new album live in front of an international audience.

BTS will be the musical guest for the show while Hollywood actress Emma Stone is set to be the host.