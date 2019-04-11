BTS set to premiere new album in the U.S.

ⓒ Big Hit Entertainment

The global K-pop band BTS is set to premiere and promote its new album in the U.S.

The highly anticipated new album “Map of the Soul: Persona” will be released on Friday, with the group set to premiere it on the popular late-night comedy show “Saturday Night Live.”

The new album is already showing signs of success with the music video of the intro track, "Persona," uploaded in late March, gathering more than 28 million YouTube views so far.