BTS to celebrate 6th anniversary with fans online





BTS has launched an online fan festival in celebration of the group’s 6th anniversary.

The online fan festival, “2019 BTS FESTA,” has begun with the group releasing a collection of photos on BTS’ social media accounts. The group holds the fan event each year in the run up to their date of debut, June 13.

Along with the photos, more BTS contents such as choreography videos, BTS news, member selfies etc. will be released in order by June 13.