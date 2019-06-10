BTS 5th Muster Magic Shop in Seoul





Date: June 22-23

Venue: Olympic Gymnastics Arena

Global stars and K-pop boy band BTS will be holding their 5th Muster “Magic Shop” in Seoul. The band hosts a “Muster,” or their annual fan club event that musters their ARMY “troops” for a special celebration each year. This year’s Muster will be based on “Magic Shop,” a song dedicated to their fans. The Seoul event will be held from June 22-23 at the Olympic Gymnastics Arena.