BTS' Big Hit Entertainment takes over GFriend's label

2019-07-17
2019-08-02
Big Hit Entertainment, home to global stars BTS, has taken over a talent agency that manages the popular girl band GFriend.
Big Hit said in a press statement that it recently completed the contract to take over Source Music and will integrate it as a subsidiary.
The statement added that Source Music will retain its current management to operate with its own color and independence as a music label.
2019-07-17
2019-07-17
2019-07-15