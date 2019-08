ⓒ YONHAP News

Popular girl band Red Velvet will be making a comeback to the K-pop scene with another summer album.





It will be the group’s second record of the summer season titled “The ReVe Festival: Day 2”. The album is set for release on Aug. 20 and is a continuation of the previous album “The ReVe Festival: Day 1” which was released two months ago. The upcoming album will also be full of cheerful summer songs.