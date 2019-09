Date: September 21

Venue: Gangdong Arts Center

Wheesung will be holding a solo concert on September 21 at Gangdong Arts Center. The singer recently came back into the spotlight by writing the lyrics to TWICE’s summer comeback title “Dance the Night Away” and fans will now be able to hear his voice, live, on stage. The latest concert in Seoul will features guests such as Well, Kursor and Neonpunch.