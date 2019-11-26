Singer Goo Ha-ra found dead

Dr. Kim Joon-hyung of KNDA on ASEAN-ROK relations
2019-11-25
2019-11-26
Police have found a "pessimistic" note hand-written by K-pop singer Goo Ha-ra, who was found dead at her home in Gangnam-gu, Seoul, on Sunday.
Police say the note was on a living room table but did not reveal any details except that it was pessimistic. It is also unclear whether the note was a suicide letter.
Goo debuted as a member of now-disbanded K-pop girl band KARA in 2008. The group enjoyed global popularity, especially in Japan, with a string of hit songs. The group disbanded in 2016.
2019-11-25
2019-11-27
2019-11-25