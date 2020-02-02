Black Knight: The Man Who Guards Me (5) 구질구질하다

S.Korea to Lend Helping Hand to Australia over Bushfires
2020-02-02
#Drama Lines l 2020-02-03
Lines
Ji-hoon：해라 씨.
Hae-ra.
Hae-ra：어머 깜짝이야. 어머.
Oh, you surprised me. Oh.
Ji-hoon：어떻게 된 거야. 집도 이사 가구.
What happened? You moved.
Hae-ra：너 진짜 신고한다.
I’m going to report you.
Ji-hoon：가 법을 좀 알잖아. 이거 신고해봤자 안 돼.
You know I know the law. You can report me if you want. Nothing will happen.
Hae-ra：너 지금 뭐 하는 거냐?
What do you think you’re doing??
Ji-hoon：아니, 이것만 놓고 오려고 갔더니 이사 갔다잖아.
그래서 토요일 아침에 사우나 가는 거 아니까 혹시나 하고 기다려봤지.
I was just going to leave this here, but they told me you moved.
I knew you go to the sauna on Saturday mornings, so I waited to see if you’d come.
Hae-ra：어휴 진짜 구질구질하다. 구질구질...
You’re so pathetic. Pathetic.
Ji-hoon : 그래도 어떡하니. 떠난 후에 알게 된 사랑인데.
What can I do? I realized you’re my true love after you left.
Expression of the Week
구질구질하다 (you’re pathetic)
구질구질하다 – adj. being in a dirty state or behaving in a wrong manner
Casual – 구질구질하다
Semi-polite – 구질구질해요
>>In the dialogue, Hae-ra is reprimanding Ji-hoon’s clingy behavior and saying it is [구질구질해] which also means she is tired of his pathetic behavior.
>>[구질구질하다] is also used to express nasty weather with clouds, rain or snow.
e.g. 오늘 날씨가 참 구질구질하네. à The weather today is really terrible.
2020-02-02
2020-02-03
2020-02-03
This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >