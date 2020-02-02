Black Knight: The Man Who Guards Me (5) 구질구질하다

Lines

Ji-hoon：해라 씨.

Hae-ra.

Hae-ra：어머 깜짝이야. 어머.

Oh, you surprised me. Oh.

Ji-hoon：어떻게 된 거야. 집도 이사 가구.

What happened? You moved.

Hae-ra：너 진짜 신고한다.

I’m going to report you.

Ji-hoon：가 법을 좀 알잖아. 이거 신고해봤자 안 돼.

You know I know the law. You can report me if you want. Nothing will happen.

Hae-ra：너 지금 뭐 하는 거냐?

What do you think you’re doing??

Ji-hoon：아니, 이것만 놓고 오려고 갔더니 이사 갔다잖아.

그래서 토요일 아침에 사우나 가는 거 아니까 혹시나 하고 기다려봤지.

I was just going to leave this here, but they told me you moved.

I knew you go to the sauna on Saturday mornings, so I waited to see if you’d come.

Hae-ra：어휴 진짜 구질구질하다. 구질구질...

You’re so pathetic. Pathetic.

Ji-hoon : 그래도 어떡하니. 떠난 후에 알게 된 사랑인데.

What can I do? I realized you’re my true love after you left.





Expression of the Week

구질구질하다 (you’re pathetic)





구질구질하다 – adj. being in a dirty state or behaving in a wrong manner





Casual – 구질구질하다

Semi-polite – 구질구질해요





>>In the dialogue, Hae-ra is reprimanding Ji-hoon’s clingy behavior and saying it is [구질구질해] which also means she is tired of his pathetic behavior.





>>[구질구질하다] is also used to express nasty weather with clouds, rain or snow.

e.g. 오늘 날씨가 참 구질구질하네. à The weather today is really terrible.



