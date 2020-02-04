S.Korea to Lend Helping Hand to Australia over Bushfires
2020-02-04
Harbinger of Spring
A brown-eared bulbul nibbles at a dried persimmon at Namsangol Hanok Village in Seoul Tuesday, which marks the seasonal division of the beginning of spring.
(Yonhap News)
