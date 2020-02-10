‘Parasite’ makes history winning Best Picture at Oscars





Bong Joon-ho’s black comedy “Parasite” ended its award show sweep by taking home the Best Picture award at the Oscars. The film has become the first non-English speaking film to win the Academy’s most prestigious award.





Ahead of the announcement for Best Picture, “Parasite” also won Best Screenplay, Best Director and Best International Feature Film.



Only 11 other non-English speaking movies have been previously nominated for Best Picture at the Academy Awards.