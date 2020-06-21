Just Dance (4) 역시

Lines

Si-eun：쌤쌤쌤쌤, 잘 봐요. 자, 간다.

자, 차차차~

그 다음에 자이브. 헛 둘. 삼바, 삼바.

쌤 완벽하죠?

(박수)

Hey, look closely! Ready? Here I go!

Here’s the cha-cha-cha. Next is jive. One-two, samba, samba. Wasn’t I perfect?

Kyu-ho：역시 우리 시은이 똑똑하다.

As usual, Si-eun. You’re so smart.





Expression of the Week

역시 (as usual)





역시 – as one expected, as expected, as one thought





Casual – 여기

Semi-polite/polite – 역시





>>[역시] largely has two meanings and can be used as in the dialogue to mean “as usual” or “as expected”





>>[역시] can also mean “as well” or “also” as in the following example

e.g. 나 역시 너를 좋아한다 à I like you as well





>>[쌤] used in the dialogue is a shortened slang form for [선생님] which means “teacher” and is a way students affectionately call teachers in Korea



