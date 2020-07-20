TWICE to hold online concert next month

Jasmine Lee (Justice Party) and Law Prof. Lee Sang-hyun on Anti-Discrimination Law
2020-07-14
2020-07-20
K-pop girl group TWICE will hold an online concert for their global fans next month.
The concert will be held on August 9, through the Beyond Live platform, a new streaming concert platform created in partnership between SM Entertainment and Naver, South Korea’s no. 1 web portal.
TWICE will be the 1st non-SM act to hold a concert on Beyond Live after the platform debuted in April with the SM project band SuperM’s virtual concert.
2020-07-14
2020-07-07
2020-06-29
This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >